Richardson Financial Services Inc. Makes New $31,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,677,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 37,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBSC opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $63.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.29.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

