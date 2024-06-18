Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,503,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,441,000 after purchasing an additional 202,092 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $153.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.81.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.55%.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

