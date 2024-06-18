Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TALO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after purchasing an additional 669,552 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,389,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 215,065 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 632,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 165,753 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 24.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 793,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 155,215 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,296,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,272,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,412,937.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TALO opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

