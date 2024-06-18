Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 47,762 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.05.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNO. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $34,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $454,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $34,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,490. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

