Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,141 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,910 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.32.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

