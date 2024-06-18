Richardson Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,924 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vale by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,367,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,541,000 after acquiring an additional 306,900 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 706,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,462 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $16,195,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vale by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VALE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

