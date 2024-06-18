Richardson Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,924 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vale by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,367,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,541,000 after acquiring an additional 306,900 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 706,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,462 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $16,195,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vale by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.
Vale Stock Performance
NYSE:VALE opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on VALE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALE
Vale Profile
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vale
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.