Richardson Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377,150 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $127.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $132.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

