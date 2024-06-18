Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

Get Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Trading Up 1.6 %

AMGN stock opened at $303.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.82. The firm has a market cap of $162.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.