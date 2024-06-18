Short Interest in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expands By 15.4%

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 596,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,831,000 after buying an additional 36,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 320.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

