iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.99 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

