Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Director Peter D.O. Donhauser Acquires 2,835 Shares

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) Director Peter D.O. Donhauser purchased 2,835 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,319.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.67. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

