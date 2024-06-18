Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Director Peter D.O. Donhauser Acquires 2,835 Shares

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) Director Peter D.O. Donhauser purchased 2,835 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,319.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Anavex Life Sciences Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ AVXL opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.67. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $10.45.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.
