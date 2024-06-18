Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Blackboxstocks Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of BLBX stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Blackboxstocks has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 48.30% and a negative net margin of 125.31%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.