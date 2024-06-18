First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGB. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 614,792 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 147.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 248,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FGB opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

