Short Interest in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Grows By 15.5%

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $57.48.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

