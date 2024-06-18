Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,856 Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Price Performance

K stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $4,306,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,997,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,080,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $4,306,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,997,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,080,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,754,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.