Syon Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

