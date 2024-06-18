Insider Buying: Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) COO Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) COO Andrew Cittadine acquired 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,261.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Cittadine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Andrew Cittadine purchased 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,920.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Andrew Cittadine acquired 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $9,120.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Andrew Cittadine bought 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Andrew Cittadine bought 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $7,680.00.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Down 7.4 %

Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jonestrading upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

