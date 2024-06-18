Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Short Interest Update

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,200 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 494,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLR. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Complete Solaria by 79.8% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,604 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Complete Solaria by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Complete Solaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Complete Solaria stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Complete Solaria has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

Complete Solaria ( NASDAQ:CSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Complete Solaria will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

