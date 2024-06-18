Theodore Shasta Sells 21,405 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Stock

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore Shasta sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $118,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MBIA Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MBI opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $14.37.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MBIA Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MBIA from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBI

Institutional Trading of MBIA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 5,176,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 347,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 39,767 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 54.5% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 425,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MBIA

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.