Syon Capital LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 51,428 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 38,201 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

