Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $30,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $272.48 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $273.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.74.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

