Richardson Financial Services Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,592,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,866,000 after purchasing an additional 401,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,382,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $2,653,254.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,037 shares in the company, valued at $7,368,404.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 737,714 shares of company stock valued at $23,056,255. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

