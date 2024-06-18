Richardson Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 219 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,391,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $65,522,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,784,000 after buying an additional 218,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,801,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after acquiring an additional 187,314 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.36 and a 200-day moving average of $156.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

