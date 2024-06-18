Richardson Financial Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in GSK by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in GSK by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GSK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,883,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,024,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

