Syon Capital LLC Boosts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $155.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.41 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.97.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

