Richardson Financial Services Inc. Takes $38,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,547,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $140.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $144.50. The firm has a market cap of $629.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

