Richardson Financial Services Inc. Invests $37,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.0 %

Toyota Motor stock opened at $195.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $263.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.78 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.76.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. The company had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 10.99%. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

