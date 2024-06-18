Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,824,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,573,863.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 745,900 shares of company stock valued at $33,443,529. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PBF

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

