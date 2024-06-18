Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,286 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,722,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,652,000 after acquiring an additional 728,555 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 92.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 687,552 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2,344.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 680,161 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,826,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,461,000 after purchasing an additional 490,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Barclays upped their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

