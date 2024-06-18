Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 882 TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMD. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in TORM by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TORM by 575.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TORM by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TORM stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.25. TORM plc has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.35%. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.

(Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.