Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 829.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 118,410 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.