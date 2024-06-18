Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Harmonic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 882,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

