Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVTE. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aerovate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 93.3 %

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $1.65 on Monday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marinus Verwijs sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $41,640.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,398 shares of company stock worth $2,696,369 in the last 90 days. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,052,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $10,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

