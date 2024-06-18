Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STTK. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STTK

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

Shares of STTK opened at $4.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.85. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 3,133.63% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2200.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after buying an additional 502,860 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $11,663,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 521,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.