Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

NRIX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stephens began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.10.

NRIX stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $751.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,789 shares of company stock worth $152,023 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,497 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after buying an additional 601,952 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 440,112 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,410,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,928,000.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

