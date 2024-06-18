Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $254.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PGR. Bank of America upped their target price on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.81.

Shares of PGR opened at $208.24 on Monday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Invesco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

