Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Target Price at $115.58

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.58.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.97.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $248,139,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,749 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 52.8% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,384,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,189,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 606,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $44,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

