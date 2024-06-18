Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $14.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.82.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. HSBC upgraded Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Snap has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,508,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,425,870.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,372,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,843,735 in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Snap by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

