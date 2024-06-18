Analysts Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT at $438.48

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $443.55.
A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. Guggenheim increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $473.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $335.82 and a 12-month high of $486.42.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
