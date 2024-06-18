Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.32.

MU opened at $147.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.70 billion, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $148.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,226,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,226,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,446 shares of company stock valued at $43,826,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $789,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $8,558,000. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

