Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MBUU. Benchmark initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Malibu Boats from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.14.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $36.28 on Monday. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $741.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $203.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,926,000 after buying an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,765,000 after buying an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 435,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,039,000 after buying an additional 46,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

