Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.40

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and traded as low as $17.85. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 4,607 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Isabella Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Isabella Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.05 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 16.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Isabella Bank Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

