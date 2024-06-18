Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 target price on the building manufacturing company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $89.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LPX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.11.

NYSE:LPX opened at $88.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.80. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,649,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $827,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

