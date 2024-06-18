Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.22

Nemus Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:NMUS – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and traded as low as $0.60. Nemus Bioscience shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 1,004,500 shares trading hands.

Nemus Bioscience Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04.

Nemus Bioscience Company Profile

Nemus Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. The company's product candidates in preclinical stage include NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma; NB1222 used for treating chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting; and NB3111 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

