Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as low as C$0.44. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 600 shares traded.
Mirasol Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59.
Mirasol Resources Company Profile
Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.
