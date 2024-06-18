Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $46.82

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and traded as low as $43.45. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $45.71, with a volume of 697,103 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBI. Wedbush decreased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,038,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,114,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,454,000 after purchasing an additional 475,907 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 46,347 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

