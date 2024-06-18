True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.02

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.02 and traded as low as C$8.39. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$8.56, with a volume of 20,093 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNT.UN shares. CIBC raised their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on True North Commercial REIT
True North Commercial REIT Stock Performance
True North Commercial REIT Company Profile
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than True North Commercial REIT
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.