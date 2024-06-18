True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.02

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.02 and traded as low as C$8.39. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$8.56, with a volume of 20,093 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNT.UN shares. CIBC raised their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$126.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.51.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

