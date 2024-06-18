BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.48

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.48 and traded as low as C$19.24. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$19.48, with a volume of 28,666 shares.
BELLUS Health Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.48. The company has a current ratio of 33.42, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
