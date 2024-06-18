Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.07

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.07 and traded as low as C$3.01. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$3.01, with a volume of 1,195 shares changing hands.
Ceres Global Stock Down 2.0 %
The firm has a market cap of C$93.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.64.
About Ceres Global
Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.
