Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.45

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.45 and traded as low as C$18.84. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$19.15, with a volume of 214,890 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.73.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. Corporate insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

